Ascendant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIM. StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Chimera Investment stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 267,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,651. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.92%.

Chimera Investment Profile (Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.