Ascendant Capital Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in SMART Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. 23,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,897. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.23 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

