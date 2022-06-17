Ascendant Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,044. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.42 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

MC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

About Moelis & Company (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.