Ascendant Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 115.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,331,000 after purchasing an additional 635,641 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.39. 343,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,640. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.18.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.