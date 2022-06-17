Ascendant Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

TPX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.44. 109,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,019. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

