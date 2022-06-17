Ascent Group LLC Buys Shares of 28,573 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

NYSE D opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

