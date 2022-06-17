Ascent Group LLC Invests $1.69 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after acquiring an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW stock opened at $218.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $216.12 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

