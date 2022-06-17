Ascent Group LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $149.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average of $163.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.19.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

