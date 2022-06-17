Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $993,799. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

