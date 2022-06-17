Ascent Group LLC Purchases Shares of 18,653 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after buying an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after acquiring an additional 202,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after acquiring an additional 620,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $615,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

