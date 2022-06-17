Ascent Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,529 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,293,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $219.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.