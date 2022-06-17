Ascent Group LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $86.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.93. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.89.

Aptiv Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.