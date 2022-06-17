Ascent Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.
Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $126.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.03. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $200.58.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
