Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.58

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.58 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 126,591 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

