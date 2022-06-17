Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.32.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile (Get Rating)
