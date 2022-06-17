Aspire Wealth Management Corp Buys Shares of 39,606 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 292,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,724. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

