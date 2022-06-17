Aspire Wealth Management Corp Invests $150,000 in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 963,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,326. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.26. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $89.96.

