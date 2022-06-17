Aspire Wealth Management Corp Invests $260,000 in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned about 0.18% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,049,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ESGA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.10. 1,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,683. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53.

