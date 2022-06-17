Aspire Wealth Management Corp Invests $300,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 63,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

FNDE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.82. 46,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

