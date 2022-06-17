Aspire Wealth Management Corp Makes New $419,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,286. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

