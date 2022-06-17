Aspire Wealth Management Corp Makes New $88,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000.

Shares of QUS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.92. 1,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,975. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.33. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $131.51.

