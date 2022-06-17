Aspire Wealth Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

IYW traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.35. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

