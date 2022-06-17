Aspire Wealth Management Corp Purchases Shares of 415 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,140,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,753.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 195,630 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $221.32. 140,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,416. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

