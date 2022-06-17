Aspire Wealth Management Corp Purchases Shares of 4,257 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after acquiring an additional 137,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.17. 94,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,872. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.14 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

