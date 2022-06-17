Aspire Wealth Management Corp Takes $199,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,620. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

