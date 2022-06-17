Aspire Wealth Management Corp Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned about 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISCG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,502,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $11,643,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,288,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $5,079,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $3,971,000.

ISCG traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. 54,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,100. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $54.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93.

