Assura (LON:AGR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.96

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.96 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 68.75 ($0.83). Assura shares last traded at GBX 66.40 ($0.81), with a volume of 8,585,162 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.03) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 79 ($0.96) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assura currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 79.83 ($0.97).

Get Assura alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £497 ($603.23). Insiders bought a total of 1,138 shares of company stock valued at $79,658 over the last quarter.

About Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.