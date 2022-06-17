ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Up 41.7% in May

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASXFY stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. ASX has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96.

About ASX (Get Rating)

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

