Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix Sells 21,449 Shares

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATERGet Rating) insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $54,909.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 427,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ATER traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 3,132,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,029,207. Aterian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $149.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATERGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Aterian had a negative net margin of 80.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aterian by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 306,539 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aterian by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

