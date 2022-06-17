Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Stock Price Down 19.6%

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) dropped 19.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 5,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 23,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.
About Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Financial (AFHIF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.