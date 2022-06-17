Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Stock Price Down 19.6%

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) dropped 19.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 5,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 23,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

