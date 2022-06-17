Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE:ATO opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.79.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 58.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,440,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 533,021 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,616,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,760,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.