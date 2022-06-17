Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys £9,786.50 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,150 ($13.96) per share, with a total value of £9,786.50 ($11,878.26).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,111 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($15.96) per share, with a total value of £14,609.65 ($17,732.31).

On Tuesday, May 31st, Michael Tobin acquired 757 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($15.78) per share, with a total value of £9,841 ($11,944.41).

On Monday, May 23rd, Michael Tobin acquired 2,917 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,344 ($16.31) per share, with a total value of £39,204.48 ($47,584.03).

On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,351 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($17.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,724.60 ($23,940.53).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,176 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,660 ($20.15) per share, for a total transaction of £19,521.60 ($23,694.14).

On Thursday, May 12th, Michael Tobin purchased 3,067 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($19.06) per share, for a total transaction of £48,151.90 ($58,443.86).

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Tobin purchased 815 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,830 ($22.21) per share, for a total transaction of £14,914.50 ($18,102.32).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Michael Tobin purchased 802 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($22.64) per share, for a total transaction of £14,957.30 ($18,154.27).

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Tobin purchased 533 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,870 ($22.70) per share, for a total transaction of £9,967.10 ($12,097.46).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Tobin acquired 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,890 ($22.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.40 ($12,066.27).

BOOM opened at GBX 1,117.50 ($13.56) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,684.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,645.10. The company has a market capitalization of £181.93 million and a P/E ratio of 34.92. Audioboom Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 675 ($8.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

