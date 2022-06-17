Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.08. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 51,687 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.
Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.
