Auxier Asset Management Has $885,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AT&T by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,804,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.