Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives $51.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth $6,298,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 614,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 185,907 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 527.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 179,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,808 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNW opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.