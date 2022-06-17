AXIS Token (AXIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $616.00

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded 74.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. One AXIS Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AXIS Token has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. AXIS Token has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $616.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,514.34 or 0.99993807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00119103 BTC.

About AXIS Token

AXIS is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

