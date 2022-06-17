Azuki Achieves Market Cap of $129,781.18 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $129,781.18 and approximately $24.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,199.62 or 0.68818347 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00341591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00083914 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

