Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZRE traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.93. 192,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,352. The company has a market cap of $576.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 1,248.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,490 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 48.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.