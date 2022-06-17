Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.
Shares of NYSE:AZRE traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.93. 192,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,352. The company has a market cap of $576.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
