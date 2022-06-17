B90 (LON:B90) Shares Down 9.1%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). 20,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 85,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).
The firm has a market cap of £13.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.56.
B90 Company Profile (LON:B90)
