Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Trading Up 1.1%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.65 and last traded at $31.39. Approximately 15,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 9,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGMT. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 279.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,316,000.

