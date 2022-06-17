Barclays PLC Acquires 21,847 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in News were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in News by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in News by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of News by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of News by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of News by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWS opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

