Barclays PLC Acquires 22,340 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ALLETE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 172,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 74.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

