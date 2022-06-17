Barclays PLC Buys 16,468 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 106.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 709.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 54,918 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 48.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.