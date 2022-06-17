Barclays PLC Buys 24,003 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of American Equity Investment Life worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEL opened at $35.13 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $351,992.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEL. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

