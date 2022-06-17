Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in AMERCO by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

UHAL opened at $451.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $520.00 and its 200-day moving average is $597.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.97. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $447.92 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

