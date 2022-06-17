Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,901 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $241.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.66 and its 200-day moving average is $298.35. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.60.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

