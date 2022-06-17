Barclays PLC Grows Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of California Water Service Group worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,065 shares of company stock valued at $112,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.32. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

