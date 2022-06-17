Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.77% of Sutro Biopharma worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after buying an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,855,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after buying an additional 60,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,776,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 307,816 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of STRO opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $160.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

