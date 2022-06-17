Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Short Interest Down 29.1% in May

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,090,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 25,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BCS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.70. 7,496,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,345,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.97) to GBX 260 ($3.16) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Barclays by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 617.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.