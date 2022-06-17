Barclays PLC Purchases 11,958 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of GMS worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in GMS by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in GMS by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GMS by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in GMS by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 78,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMS. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

GMS opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $61.79.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 36,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 191,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,266,870. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.